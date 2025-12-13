Liam Johnson, aged 25, lashed out at the victim as she was trying to split up a fight between his brother and her boyfriend outside a takeaway in Newport.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the victim and her partner were waiting for a taxi outside Raja’s Fast Food in High Street between 1am and 1.40am on October 29, 2022 when she was struck to the head and fell to the floor.

She was reportedly kicked while she was down, but the kick “was not attributed” to Johnson, according to prosecutor Danny Smith.

Police officers arrived on the scene and saw two men punching each other and witnessed Johnson punching the woman.

Johnson made a run for it and an officer chased him.

He pushed the policeman to the ground but the officer used his Pava incapacitant spray to detain him.