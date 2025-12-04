Search resumes in Romania for missing Shropshire teen after avalanche concerns

George Smyth, 18, a University of Bristol student from the Newport area, was reported missing while hiking in mountains near Brasov in Transylvania on the evening of Sunday, November 23.

For the last three days, avalanche risks and "difficult" weather conditions have halted search efforts, but rescue teams from Brasov County Salvamont Service resumed the search on Thursday morning.

The organisation said George's family was in Romania and assisting to reconstruct his route "as accurately as possible".