'It was such an honour' - Newport school pupils meet Princess of Wales at Armistice Day service

A group of 26 pupils travelled to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on November 11 and met Princess Kate as she attended the Armistice Day service.

During a tour of the site's gallery, the Princess met a number of Newport Girls' High School (NGHS) students who come from military families. They spoke with her about the events and significance of the day, and presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Grace, a Year 13 student at NGHS, described it as a moment she will never forget.

She said: "The princess was an absolute picture of elegance and spoke in such an engaging way.