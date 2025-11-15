Two weeks of overnight closures planned for A41 near Newport with 13-mile diversion in place

A temporary road closure order is set to be in place on the A41 near Chetwynd Aston from Tuesday, November 18 to Saturday, November 29.

The order will apply to a 2.3-mile stretch of road between the B4379 Heath Hill junction and the A518 roundabout near Aldi in Newport.

Documents suggest the road will be closed between 7pm and 5am, with highway improvement works to be carried out by Balfour Beatty on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council.

While the road is closed, a 13.7-mile signed diversion will be in place.

For road users travelling towards Newport, the diversion will advise drivers to take the A5 towards Telford, followed by the A4640 through Donnington and join the A518 at the Clock Tower Roundabout.

A diversion for drivers travelling away from Newport will follow the same route in the reverse direction.

Any changes to the scheme will be updated online at one.network, where a diversion map is also available.

