Newport GP practice rated 'good' by CQC inspectors after being told to improve

Linden Hall Surgery in Newport has been rated 'good' in every category following the CQC inspection back in September.

The report, published this week, found that patients were "protected and kept safe" and the facilities and equipment "met the needs of people, were clean and well-maintained".

In 2022, a previous inspection highlighted a number of issues at the practice, including that recruitment checks were not always carried out in accordance with regulations, and that not all health and safety risks had been assessed and appropriate actions taken.