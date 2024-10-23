Award-winning musicians to visit Newport for season finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The finale of the 2024 season for Newport Music Club will finish on a high note with a visit from two new musicians, violist Amber Emson and pianist, Leah Nicholson.

The pair are both alumni of Chetham’s School for Music, scholarship holders at the Royal Academy of Music and multiple award winners in international and national competitions.

Amber took first prize at the International Music Competition Hohenpriesnitz and Germany’s national 'Jugend Musiziert' competition, as well as second prize at the International Competition 'Szymon Goldberg'.

Leah has won top prizes at competitions internationally and throughout the UK, including at the International Chopin Festival in Mazovia, Polyphonica International Competition in St. Petersburg, the Scottish International Youth Piano Competition, and Chetham's Bösendorfer Piano Competition.

The pair will play a concert at Cosy Hall on Water Lane in Newport on Saturday, November 9, with a programme including sonatas from Beethoven and Brahms, Boulanger and Franck.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for children or students, available beforehand from Bobby's Bistro and Hey Jude in Newport Indoor Market, or at the door on the night.

Those interested are asked to contact the music club via email on chairman@newportmusicclub.org to confirm the number of adults and children tickets you would like to reserve.

Newport Music Club will return in the New Year with an exciting series of six concerts for the 2025 season. The first will be an afternoon concert on Sunday, January 26 at 3.00 p.m. at Cosy Hall and features ‘Concert Royal’.

More information is available at newportmusicclub.org