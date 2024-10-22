Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police organised a multi-agency road traffic operation on Wednesday centred on vehicles using the A41, A518 and those driving through the town centre.

PC Rich Edward, of Newport Police, said the purpose was to ensure that commercial vehicles, taxis and those carrying food were safe.

While PC Edward did say most passed the tests, some six were examined and immediately prohibited from moving due to faults.

Picture: West Mercia Police

These included having no trailer brake lights, no trailer brake away cable, faulty indicator, insecure load and ball joint imminent failure.

He added that four taxis were stopped and three of these were found to be compliant with the conditions of their licences.

But he added: "One vehicle had defects and was extremely dirty inside and out. These defects were rectified at the site and ongoing compliance will be checked in due course."

Picture: West Mercia Police

Several refrigerated food transport vehicles were also stopped and examined by Environmental Health officers. All were found to be up to standard, he said.

The operation was organised by West Mercia Police’s Problem Solving Hub, with support from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Operational Policing Unit, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Public Protection Department, Environmental Health Team, Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers and Licensing Depart and vehicle examiners from the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency.

Neighbourhood Enforcement officers had cause to deal with five vehicles that were brought into the site.

Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency vehicle examiners had cause to check several vehicles.

They found that one driver did not have a valid qualification, which was required for that type of vehicle when removing rubble from a customer’s driveway when used for hire and reward.

One driver’s tachograph was not in use by the driver on arrival on site.

Officers say that both those offending drivers were prosecuted.

PC Edward added: "The police issued several tickets for a variety of road traffic offences. One vehicle was seized for no insurance and the driver was reported.

"A foreign registered vehicle was stopped after the driver was seen to be using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt. He received an on the spot fine as he was a non-UK resident."

He added: "The operation was considered to be a success. Along with those unsafe vehicles that we identified, we found that most vehicles were in fact being driven in line with regulations that cover their safe use.

"We were able to educate drivers and ensure faults were rectified prior to them continuing their journey. West Mercia Police are committed to making the roads safer and consideration will be given to conducting further operations such as this."