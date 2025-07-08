Man found with knife and cannabis near Newport sentenced

Alex Trickett, 19, of Stafford, was stopped in Gnosall, near Newport, in January by officers carrying out proactive patrols.

After searching his person, Staffordshire Police officers discovered a lock knife at the time, and he admitted the offence.

After being cautioned, Trickett was again seen on March 2. This time, he had cannabis and scales on his person.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a controlled class B drug.

He later admitted to offences in court and was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, suspended for one year. He was also fined £369 and ordered to pay costs.

PC Kadir Guler, from the Stafford local policing team, said: "Officers are carrying out regular proactive controls like this to protect local communities and to act against those committing offences on our streets.

"It's vital that people and businesses in the area continue to report any concerns to us so that we can take the necessary action."