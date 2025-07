The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Masons Place, Newport, at 2.16pm today (Tuesday, July 8).

One fire engine was dispatched from Newport Fire Station.

Firefighters tackled a tree on fire in Newport this afternoon. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found a tree on fire in a garden.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was under control by 2.36pm.