Parish councils keep judicial review option open as concern grows over boundary changes

A group that represents all 27 town and parish councils in the borough says changes currently out for consultation could affect “community cohesion”.

Councillor Ray Wickson, chairman of The Shropshire Association of Local Councils (SALC) said: “We are not doing a judicial review at this time, it is an expensive process. Other options are available.

“We are not happy with the governance review, we want to make sure it is done correctly.”

Pictured, from left, Councillor Kevin Connor, chairman of Ercall Magna Parish Council, Councillor Ray Wickson, who chairs Shropshire Association of Local Councils and Councillor Allan Wilson, the vice chair of SALC.

Among the proposals currently out for consultation include merging Ercall Magna Parish Council with Waters Upton Parish Council which would have an electorate of 2,453, and slash the total number of councillors by seven to 12.

The community governance review could also merge Wrockwardine, Little Wenlock Parish and Rodington Parishes into another huge area, while creating new councils for Muxton and Priorslee. Others like Newport Town Council and Wellington Town Council would be enlarged.

Parish and borough councillors in the public gallery. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Wickson, who sits on Ercall Magna Parish Council, said that despite efforts “members of the public have been apathetic, they do not understand the significance of what is happening because the borough council has not got that across in its messaging”.

Councillor Allan Wilson of Edgmond Parish Council is the vice-chair of SALC. He says the community governance review is “unnecessary and unworkable”. He said he believes the changes would affect community cohesion.

Councillor Kevin Connor, who chairs Ercall Magna Parish Council, said: “Now when people come to a meeting they would drive for 10 minutes to get to a meeting, In some of the new parishes they would have to drive for half an hour to get there.”

The Boundary Review Committee of Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: LDRS

The parish councillors were at a meeting this week when their borough council colleagues discussed progress so far in a consultation exercise.

Telford & Wrekin Council is carrying out the review because the law says it should undertake one every 10-15 years.

It has to take into account the impact on community cohesion; and the size, population and boundaries of a local community or parish.

Telford & Wrekin councillors were given an update on the consultation exercise, which formally ends on July 14.

Thursday’s (July 3) meeting was told that there have been 270 responses from across the borough, compared to 292 in the first phase. This is despite a range of social media posts and email newsletters reaching nearly 28,000 people, and a range of drop-in sessions.

Members of the committee were told that if changes were approved, they would start to be implemented by April 2026 to be ready for the all-out elections in May 2027.

Officers told councillors that they were not aware of any judicial review process being undertaken by SALC after it was raised by Councillor Nigel Dugmore (Conservative, Muxton).

“The council has been open, and honest and transparent,” the officer said. “We have given information to SALC and responded to concerns.”

Committee member Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St George’s), the borough council’s deputy leader, is also a long-standing parish councillor.

He said: “SALC has been very positive, the main issue was making sure people know it was going on.”

He added that “no decisions have been made”.

“Nothing is a done deal and we will listen, it is based on listening to the views of the people.

“This is not something that is being done to people,” he added. “We will listen to the arguments.”

A legal officer said that the committee could eventually decide to implement changes in whole or in part or reject them all.

Other councillors present for the meeting had differing views on how the process is being handled.

Councillor Stephen Bentley (Conservative, Ercall Magna) is both a borough and parish councillor. He said: “There should be more explanation.”

But Councillor Ollie Vickers (Labour, Donnington) who also holds a parish council seat, said: “I think it has been fair and there have been lots of opportunities to voice their opinions.”

Full details of the proposals, along with an online survey, are available at www.telford.gov.uk/cgr.

Comments and feedback can be given online, by email to reviews@telford.gov.uk or by post to: Community Governance Review, Electoral Services, Darby House, Telford & Wrekin Council, Lawn Central, Telford TF3 4JA.