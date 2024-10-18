Second phase of major works that closed A41 for a month could begin next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year, the A41 near Newport was shut for over a month from Forton Roundabout to Hinstock while major improvement works took place.

The £1m works included carriageway resurfacing and patching, drainage improvements and repairs, road sweeping, gully cleansing, tree felling, litter picking and improvements to the signage.

The closure caused controversy among residents of nearby villages, who reported drivers were ignoring the 29-mile diversion and using their narrow country lanes as a detour.

Last year's A41 roadworks near Newport

Once work had been completed, Telford & Wrekin Council warned that the second phase of the work would be taking place this year.

Until recently, the signs on the major A-road had said phase two would happen in "Summer 2024", but they have been recently changed to autumn.

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council has said that the date has been pushed back to try and minimise disruption, and now expect the work to begin next month.

Deputy Leader. Councillor Richard Overton, said: “Following agreement and engagement with stakeholders, the start date for this project has been pushed back to a time when disruption can be minimised.

“Further details will be made available in due course for the work due to commence towards mid-November."

The authority had said further details will be announced in "due course" and displayed online at: telford.gov.uk/A41