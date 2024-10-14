Newport club appeals for new members as it warns future is at risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lions Clubs International is the largest voluntary service organisation in the world, with over 46,000 local clubs and more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries and geographic areas.

But now, those behind Gnosall, Newport & District Lions Club are warning their long-term future is at risk as it continues to struggle to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as meeting regularly for social gatherings, the club raises money for local and international causes, as well as hosting annual PSA testing events in Newport.

However, without a "a significant influx of new members in the next few months", they have warned the club will not be able to continue.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Membership of the local Lions Club has yet to recover following the disturbance of the COVID lockdowns in 2020-21. The club will not be able to continue in the medium to long term with the current number of members.

"Traditional fund-raising events are becoming more difficult due to national policies of our supermarkets and the low number of members in the Lions club. New members may bring new ideas and energy to set up new fund-raising ventures to help with local good causes.

"Current members of the club require a significant influx of new members in the next few months to ensure the club continues its voluntary work to make a difference in the local community."

For more information about your local Lions club email membership secretary, Lion Pat Hunt on pathunt2402@gmail.com or Lion president, Peter Sterling on pete.sterling58@gmail.com

More information about their events can be found on the Newport & District Lions Club Facebook page.