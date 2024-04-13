Nearly 400 men turn up for crucial test for silent cancer

PSA testing nights are a regular thing at the town's Cosy Hall, and involve having a pain-free blood test which can detect the early signs of prostate cancer.

The cancer is known as a "silent killer" because it often shows no symptoms and men's lives are known to have been saved after the disease was picked up by the test.

"The turnout was amazing," said Paul Quinn, a member of Newport Rotary Light. "Men are known to have their lives saved by having the test."

Mr Quinn praised the work of Julie Rich who once again organised a team of phlebotomists to give up their time to volunteer on Friday April 5. Men over the age of 40 took the test.

They came from New Cross Hospital, Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to be a part of the event which is put on thanks to fundraising by Gnosall & Newport Lions Club and Newport Rotary Light.

Mandy Thorn MBE DL Shropshire’s High Sheriff for 2023-24 attended, making it one of the last events of her year in office.

Another PSA testing night has been organised to take place in Newport on Friday April 26 at the same venue.

"Men should sign up for this," said Mr Quinn. "Prostate cancer us one where you don't know you've got it until it is too late, it is known as a silent killer.

"That's the thing about these tests, if you can catch it you can do something about it."

You can sign up for the next test online.