Work planned to repair and preserve Newport's 'black shed'

Newport's 'black shed' is believed to be one of the last remaining wharf sheds in the country.

Built around 1840, the shed used to be part of a once-busy canal wharf, which itself was built on the former medieval fishery that made Newport famous.

Now, the historic landmark is the only building left standing from the town's wharf.

The Black Shed in Newport and next to the canal

For decades it has been used as storage, having been utilised by Newport in Bloom, the Newport and Shrewsbury Canal Trust and the local history society.

In recent years it has been taken over by Newport Town Council, who are now planning on undertaking a series of works to ensure its preservation.

A planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed the town council plan to repair facia boards, barges and replace all the guttering with "cast iron effect UPVC".

Broken slates would also be replaced and the chimney stack repointed with lime mortar.

The application can be viewed online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal and reference number: TWC/2025/0255