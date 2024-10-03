Newport town centre street to close over four nights for telecom improvements
Work to upgrade telecommunications equipment will close a road in Newport town centre for four nights.
Overnight work is set to close St Marys Street in Newport for four nights later this month.
The road, which is being closed in order to upgrade mobile telecommunications equipment, will close the cobbled road from Monday, October 14.
St Marys Street will be closed between 8pm and 6am for four nights, with an expected end date of Friday, October 18.
The diversion route for vehicular traffic will be via High Street and signs will be provided on site.