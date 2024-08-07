Watch as organisers explain benefits to children of drama in the forest event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Summer Drama in the Forest sees children aged between 6 and 12 years’ old spending five days playing and learning together in outdoor workshops led by dance, drama, music, forest school and craft professionals.

This will culminate in a creative performance at Wrekin Forest School building their confidence and demonstrating their newfound skills.

The event sees 23 children creating their own versions of fairy tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Billy Goats Gruff and Rapunzel in small groups of four or five.

Drama in The Forest with Moonstruck Astronaut Community Theatre based at Wrekin Forest School, in Telford, lead by Hannah de Quincey..

The unique workshops are being run by Moonstruck Astronaut Community Theatre Company following the success of its workshops in March.

Hannah de Quincey, artistic director of Moonstruck Astronaut, is neurodivergent herself and wanted to create a safe, inclusive creative environment where children from all backgrounds can learn new skills across a wide range of arts.

Neurodiversity refers to the different ways a person’s brain processes information.

The workshops are the first in the country and made possible with £35,943 funding from Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants.

The project is also supported by Telford and Wrekin Council’s Healthy, Happy and Active Holidays Scheme who have provided half of the places for free.

Hannah de Quincey, said: “The workshops have been created to build an inclusive environment which champions neurodiversity and acceptance where a broad range of children come together to participate in activities that grow their creativity and confidence.

"As someone who is neurodivergent, I have been able to build and direct successful workshops that nurtures children and builds their skills in a fun way.

"I am so proud of the Drama in the Forest project and all the team involved.

"We achieve the rare feat of co-creating a unique and magical arts experience for local children in the outdoors.

"The workshops build on previous success thanks to Arts Council funding that means we can broaden the scope of arts on offer. This Summer sees fairy tale sets being built by the children from cardboard and African group dancing.”

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England said: “We’re delighted to support Drama in the Forest. These workshops, which are accessible to all children and young people in Shropshire, will offer them the opportunity to explore their creativity in a fun and inspiring setting.”

Summer Drama in the Forest runs from August 5 to 9 at the events site at Wrekin Forest School, Telford.

The workshop develops a wide range of social and practical life skills as the children explore their creativity in drama, dance, music and crafts and learn how to work together creatively and collaboratively.

The workshops also bring together adults, volunteers and families building and strengthening relationships.

Family and friends of the children who participate in the workshop come together on August 9 (Friday) to enjoy a performance that celebrates their creative talent and the new skills they have learnt during this unique, fun arts project.