Countdown on as final preparations take place for Newport Show

The show – which this year takes place on July 13 – is renowned for its thrilling entertainment, fantastic food and celebrity guests.

This year, a Bake Off sensation and a YouTube farming phenomenon are among the highlights in a packed line up.

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, who is an author, magazine columnist and TV regular, will be sharing recipes, tips, and more during her appearance – backed with a full line-up of top chefs from across the region.

Meanwhile Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison, whose farming YouTube videos on his channel Olly Blogs Agricontract have seen a phenomenal growth in popularity, will be talking about his life, work and his videos at the event.

The countdown is on to Newport Show

Meanwhile, there is a whole host of family fun – with the Broke FMX Motor Bike Display Team appearing for the first time.

Their show features the UK’s leading freestyle motocross riders undertaking the latest heart-stopping tricks – with team leader John Pearson talking the crowd through the stunts, sometimes while flying through the air himself.

They will be joined by mountain bike stunt demo squad Team M.A.D – who will once again give younger show visitors the chance to take part in their own tricks, with a controlled riding session after each show.

The main ring will be hosting a YFC tug of war competition – bringing young farmers from across the region to take part.

The Horticulture and Handicraft Marquee returns – with a host of old favourites and some new classes, too.

The show also boasts several new animal classes this year, including Highland Cattle and Donkey sections – and, as at previous shows, qualifiers for the national Horse of the Year Show and Crufts will take place on the showground too, with organisers thanking Royal Canin for sponsoring the Dog Show.

Throughout the day, there will be live music, food, shopping and more.

Show Manager Sally Western said: “We’re so close to show day, and we can’t wait to welcome you all.

“Don’t forget, to follow the show signs rather than your satnav. They’ll help you beat the queues and, hopefully, make your day easier!

“While we’re talking about those last-minute preparations, don’t forget to bring some cash with you as a backup – because there’s plenty of shopping opportunities which will catch your eye.

“We won’t be selling any Guest or Members badges on the day itself, and tickets are selling well – so don’t delay – get your tickets online today!”

For information or tickets visit www.newportshow.co.uk.