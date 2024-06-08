Sun shines as thousands turn out for Newport Carnival

The streets of Newport were today lined with a sea of happy faces as they cheered on a spectacular carnival procession, all based on the theme of 'TV and 'toons'.

A packed line up included live music, stalls, street performers and other entertainment.

Maria Wilkinson, marketing officer for the carnival committee, said they had been delighted with the way the day had gone.

She said: "We have had an absolutely fantastic event. The sun shone for us, the procession was amazing, we had some of the best floats we have seen in years.

"The school floats, the community floats, they were fantastic, everyone did such a good job of decorating them – and particularly on our theme for the day – TV and 'toons."

The day also featured vintage vehicles, custom Harley Davidson bikes, as well as a number of bands, the Granny Turismo performers, and Philippa Wood – the fire performer.

Maria said it was a joy to see the community getting fully involved with the day.

She said: "Newport is such a special town, everyone gets involved in this event, whether they are taking part in a float or just attending, the response we get from people supporting the carnival is absolutely brilliant, and that is what makes it worthwhile doing it."

Maria also praised the volunteers who come together to make the day happen.

She said: "The thing about this event is how much effort goes into organising it. We are all volunteers, everyone on the committee who volunteers works full time, they have their own families, but they work every year to put this on for the community because it is a real family event – for people of all ages – and you can see that today, it has been a wonderful event."