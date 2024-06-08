Jobs opportunities available at new extra-care facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Queenswood is being built at the Station Road site in Newport by The Wrekin Housing Group under its ShireLiving brand and is set to open in winter 2024.

It will offer 70 self-contained extra care apartments for the over 55s.

Walkers Wood is being built at nearby Donnington and will offer 76 self-contained extra-care apartments.

It will be accompanied by an additional 20 retirement living apartments, all to be complete at the start of 2025.

Both extra care developments will feature communal facilities and a café for residents and their visitors.

The drop-in events take place from 9am to 12.30pm on Thursday, June 20, and from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, July 6, in the communal room at Cornmell Lea, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7NJ.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the different jobs available at the scheme, including roles available in care, catering and building maintenance.

People can book an informal chat with the team by e-mailing recruitment@wrekin.com.

Attendees can relax with a cup of tea while having a chat with the different teams across the Wrekin Housing Group to find out more about life in ShireLiving.

Paula Reynolds, head of retirement housing at The Wrekin Housing Group said: “These open days will provide the opportunity for anyone to come down and find out more about the homes available, whether you’re looking for yourself or a relative.

“It’s also a chance to learn more about the upcoming vacancies ahead of Queenswood and Walkers Wood opening their doors in the next year.

“The Wrekin Housing Group provides affordable homes for over 28,000 people, and we’re one of the largest providers of care and support services in the region.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing two additional extra care schemes to the Newport and Donnington communities, giving choice to individuals to live independently while providing numerous housing and care employment opportunities. If you’re interested, we’d love to meet up and have a chat with you.”