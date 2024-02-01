Crash closes road near Harper Adams University

The B5062 near Newport was closed on Thursday afternoon between the turning for Chetwynd Deer Park and Edgmond village.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the collision at around 4.07pm.

Firefighters were sent to the scene from Newport, Telford Central and Wellington fire stations.

Police announced the road was closed at around 4.35pm, and urged drivers to "please find an alternative route".

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.