'Don’t miss this amazing view!' Stunning Shropshire Petal Fields to open later this week

A pop-up café and flower shop are being installed, paths are being mown through the flower field, and tipis are going up at the festival site near Newport, which will be open from this Friday (July 24) to August 3.

The stunning Shropshire Petal Fields event launched in 2023. Its popularity has since soared, with the event featured on national BBC Breakfast last year.

The experience is a joint venture from the events business Shropshire Festivals and petal confetti business Shropshire Petals.

Shropshire Festivals turns a field usually reserved for petal confetti production into a visitor attraction while the flowers are in bloom.

Gearing up for the opening of the spectacular Shropshire Petal Fields are Clare Wells, Alannah Evitts and Beth Heath

Due to crop rotation, this year’s field is in a new location with a view of the Wrekin.

Around 3.6 million seeds of delphiniums, sunflowers, and wildflowers have been planted.

The size of the flower field is almost equivalent to 14 Premier League football pitches and the solar-powered robots used to drill and weed the flowers are the only ones in the UK doing this practice.

Due to the recent hot weather, the event opening dates were brought forward by a week so visitors can see the flowers at their best.

“It’s not a bad day in the office to be here surrounded by this spectacular view as we set up ready for the event opening on Thursday,” said Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals. “The beautiful layers of colours provide a stunning backdrop for photos with friends, family, and even four-legged friends on our dog days! This year, we are introducing some additional stallholders, plus some princesses will be here on Thursday, July 31.

“We are installing focal points around the site, such as big butterfly wings, giant chairs, and our height chart. Families love getting a picture to see how their children are growing year on year – one day they’ll be as tall as the sunflowers!

The spectacular Shropshire Petal Fields from the air

“We also have a shop where you can purchase freshly cut flower bouquets, an on-site café serving drinks and refreshments, and tipis to sit under and take in the beautiful surroundings. A trip here is good for the soul – get outdoors, get lost in the sights and smells, and don’t miss this amazing view!”

Visitors can pre-order a hamper to enjoy at the event from local food business, The Host’s Pantry.

There’s a choice of a Shropshire Cheese Board, Cheese & Charcuterie Board, and Ploughman’s Hamper on the Shropshire Petal Fields website, with free delivery to the festival site.

The flower field will be open daily from July 24 until August 3.

Opening times are 10am to 5pm.

When booking people have the choice of selecting a morning ticket (10am to 1pm) or an afternoon ticket (1pm to 5pm).

There are three dog days on July 30, August 2 and 3, and a sunset evening event on July 25.

The flower field is located near Newport (TF10 9BW).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.shropshirepetalfields.co.uk.