Man arrested over suspected 'crash for cash' incidents in Newport and Telford

In an update posted by Telford & Wrekin Police they said the arrested was on suspicion of fraud, and that the man remains in custody.

A statement from the force said: "A man has been arrested by police on suspicion of fraud yesterday evening (Sunday 20th July).

"It is suspected that he has been involved in 'Crash for Cash' collisions in the Newport and Telford area.

"He remains in police custody while enquiries continue."

PC Rich Edward from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team explained how the incidents take place, and said the force was determined to tackle them.

He said: "Crash for Cash collisions are a serious national problem that impact thousands of road users each year.

"By using dangerous and misleading driving manoeuvres, fraudsters lure innocent motorists into a collision, leaving drivers not only shaken but appearing at fault as they have collided into the back of another vehicle.

"This leaves scammers in a position to make bogus insurance claims for financial compensation.

"Locally, incidents that are believed to be ‘Crash for Cash’ have typically been occurring as vehicles enter a roundabout.

"The vehicle in front will start to move onto the roundabout when it is clear but will then suddenly stop.

"The vehicle behind, not expecting this, continues into the back of the vehicle in front.

"Please continue to be observant while driving. Always leave sufficient space between you and the vehicle in front so you can pull up safely if it suddenly slows down or stops.

"Consider the use of a dashcam to capture video evidence of any such collision.

"We continue to patrol the area's affected, but if you have been involved in, or witnessed, a collision that you suspect to be a 'Crash for Cash', please report online here https://orlo.uk/swYGy or call 101. In an emergency, call 999."