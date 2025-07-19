'A real menace!' - Environment committee meet some of the Shrewsbury people worst-hit by floods

Julia Buckley MP brought fellow members of the Environmental Audit Committee to Shrewsbury to meet some of the people worst-hit by floods.

They also met people involved in flood management schemes.

A dairy farm at Minsterley, a flood management scheme at Hanwood and a vehicle garage in

Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury, were visited, as well as Harper Adams University, near Newport. Environment Agency staff were also in attendance.

“Members were keen to see first-hand some of the places that have suffered from flooding in the Shrewsbury area, and also discover more about some of the flood alleviation measures in operation,” said Mrs Buckley who last year helped launch the parliamentary inquiry into flood resilience in England.

“Flooding is a real menace for so many people living in and around Shrewsbury and the villages, and so I am proud to be at the heart of this parliamentary inquiry, led by the Environmental Audit Committee.

“I secured this inquiry and urged this team to visit Shrewsbury and the villages affected. And I have worked with local stakeholders to develop a programme that shares our experiences of flooding flashpoints, as well as showcasing some best practice examples of nature-based solutions working with local farmers, the Environmental Agency and parish councils together.

“This week, during the visit, we were all fascinated to hear from farmers, landowners, parish councillors, business people, and the Severn Rivers Trust which is an independent environment charity which aims to protect and enhance the River Severn, its tributaries and streams.”

Julia Buckley MP, fourth from left, discussed floods with people in Shrewsbury

At Hanwood, the committee members were able to see the Rea Brook Demonstrator Project, a nature-based flood management initiative being delivered by the Severn Rivers Trust and managed by Shropshire Council.

This includes a range of interventions including the creation of 35 hectares of wetlands, the planting of 1,000 trees, and channel diversions.

At Minsterley, members learned how – due to its topography and hydrology – the village has experienced recurring flooding over the years.

The Minsterley Flood Action Group is a community-led initiative that monitors and reports on rainfall, stream levels and drainage conditions, and group members were on hand to speak with the audit committee delegation.

Malehurst Farm, in the Rea Brook catchment, lies within a floodplain landscape.

Here, farmers and landowners spoke about their drainage and grassland management which helps natural flood management.

At Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury, the audit committee members visited the Chase Car Care Centre, one of the many firms whose premises have been affected by flooding over the years.

The Shrewsbury Flood Action Group and the Shrewsbury Quarry Flood Action Group have both already submitted evidence to the committee for its inquiry.

The delegation – which included the committee’s chair, Toby Perkins MP and former Shadow Secretary of State for Energy &; Climate Change, Barry Gardiner MP – were also hosted by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) where they listened to presentations on the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme and ‘green skill’ development.

At Harper Adams University they were able to see flow sensors in action along with the Smart Abstraction Project where a network of wireless sensors significantly reduces environmental impacts of farmland irrigation.

Mrs Buckley said: “This was a really worthwhile visit to these sites in and around Shrewsbury, and the insights gained will go a long way to informing the important and influential report that this committee will publish later in the year.”