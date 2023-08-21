Fire crew sent to two-car crash in Newport

Telford Central fire station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

One Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crew was scrambled from Telford Central station to Stockton Lane at 4.08pm on Monday to a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At 4.08pm on Monday, August 21 SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Newport.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central.

"The incident involved two vehicles, crews used small gear to make safe."

There are no further details on whether the police or ambulance service were involved.