Man arrested after 'urinating in bushes near school' and 'trying to film students'

Telford Police said a man has been arrested for a public order offence after reports a man was urinating in bushes near Burton Borough School, in Newport this morning

A spokesperson for the police in Telford said: "A man has been arrested for a public order offence after reports a man was urinating in bushes near Burton Borough School this morning.

"It’s also believed the man was shouting at students and attempting to film them.

"There will be an increased police presence around the school this afternoon to provide reassurance to parents, students, and staff.

"Officers have also been in touch with the school to update them and provide reassurance."