Newport Carnival family fun day a royal success as Royal Family chosen for big day

More than 300 people spent a fun-filled Bank Holiday Monday afternoon at The Lamb Inn in Edgmond, enjoying a giant bouncy slide, kids games, music, BBQ and funfair food.

With people attending from as far afield as Shifnal and Ironbridge, the event was the first fun day held by the pub since landlords Kevin and Kendall Jones took it on in August.

The event also saw the selection of this year’s carnival Royal Party by the carnival committee.

This year's Carnival Queen is Milly-Jean Finnegan, eight, from Newport and Carnival King is Freddie Hicks, also eight, from Shifnal.

Princess is Penny Jones, six, from Edgmond and Prince is Sonny Plant, eight, from Newport.

The carnival committee also chose one of its biggest ever royal entourages, which will be made up of Dylan Plant, Pippa Wood, Florence Fletcher, Millie Sturgess, Blake Sturgess, Bradley Barker, Scarlett Barker, Imogen Martin and Adelia Akjaa Kamara.

James Prince, vice-chairman of the Newport Carnival committee, said the event was a huge success and the team were delighted with the support from The Lamb and all the volunteers who helped make the fun day happen.

“The weather was on our side, we had some fantastic entertainment and activities on offer and with some delicious food thrown in at a great venue, it was a really brilliant day,” he said.

“Our thanks to Kev and Kendall at The Lamb for being such good hosts and it was great to see one of our local country pubs packed out all day.”

Landlord Kevin Jones also thanked the community who turned out to support the event.

“There were so many new faces among some of our regulars and it really was a great day,” he said. Thank you to Newport Carnival committee for choosing The Lamb to choose their Royal Party.

“This was the first of many more fun days and events to come at the pub and we’re really grateful for all the support the community gave us.”

Newport Carnival will take place on Saturday June 8, with the theme of "TV and ‘Toons". For more information, visit newport-carnival.co.uk or search Newport Shropshire Carnival on Facebook.