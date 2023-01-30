Police reissue appeal for man wanted in connection with Newport assault

Picture: West Mercia Police

The victim, 20, suffered life-changing injuries in the assault at nightclub in Newport town centre on Saturday, November 19 at around 2.40am.

West Mercia Police has issued a wanted appeal for Arthur McDonagh.

A police spokesman said; "Anyone who has seen McDonagh or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately."

The 27-year-old, from Telford, also has connections with North Wales and Manchester, officers say.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said at the time they had provided trauma care at the scene before taking the man to hospital.