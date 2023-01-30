Notification Settings

Police reissue appeal for man wanted in connection with Newport assault

By David Tooley

Police have re-issued an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with an assault following an incident in Newport.

Picture: West Mercia Police
The victim, 20, suffered life-changing injuries in the assault at nightclub in Newport town centre on Saturday, November 19 at around 2.40am.

West Mercia Police has issued a wanted appeal for Arthur McDonagh.

A police spokesman said; "Anyone who has seen McDonagh or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately."

The 27-year-old, from Telford, also has connections with North Wales and Manchester, officers say.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said at the time they had provided trauma care at the scene before taking the man to hospital.

https://twitter.com/WMerciaPolice/status/1620070275139211264

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

