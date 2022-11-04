Notification Settings

Passer-by pulls man from canal in Newport

By Dominic RobertsonNewportPublished:

A man was rescue from a canal in Newport by a passer-by.

The man was spotted in the Newport Canal at around 10.11am on Friday.

One fire crew attended as well as the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

They said the man had been pulled from the water by a bystander, and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 10.05am to Newport Lock, Chetwynd End, Newport, to reports of a patient who had reportedly fallen into the canal.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer attended the scene to find a man who had been pulled from the water by a bystander.

"The man was assessed and given treatment on scene for the effects of the cold before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further care."

Dominic Robertson

