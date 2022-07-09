Sun shines on Newport for super show

Sally Western with Martyn Fallows and Scott Dobson making final preparations at the showground

The event at Chetwynd Deer Park aims to showcase everything linked to food and farming in the area and this year was no exception.

Food fans were well catered for in the Festival of Food area and TV chef Rosemary Shrager was on hand to demonstrate her culinary expertise.

She has appeared on the reality show Laddette to Lady and as a judge on Soapstar Superchef as well as going into the jungle as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Rosemary did cooking demonstrations and also took time out to sign autographs and pose for pictures with the thousands of people who flocked to the food zone.

Little foodies got the chance to make ice cream and for the first time Harry Potter fans had chance to make wands in a carving workshop.

The main ring attraction was the Atkinson Action Horses who consist of stunt and trick writers and actors. They put on a display for the crowds, and other entertainment included a dog agility display, falconry exhibition and an equine show. Musical entertainment was held throughout the day.

The show is hosted by the Newport and District Agricultural Society which was founded in 1889, and as well as providing family entertainment, it has a serious side by showing off the best in agriculture.

As well as the various classes of animals being judged by the society,there was a display of vintage tractors and agricultural machinery.

Neil Furniss is the president of the society and was organising his first show. A farmer from Caynton, near Edgmond, he has been a lifelong member of the show society and an active member of the committee for 15 years.

He said: "It is quite a daunting task to help organise a show of this size but help is the operative word as we have a great committee of people working on it.

"We call it Shropshire's best one day show and this year I think we have excelled ourselves with the variety of things we have on from food stalls to entertainment, animal displays and trade stalls.

"Advance ticket sales were at a record level although we haven't been able to put it on for two years due to Covid, but it is a show that during my time here has always been well received."

Show organiser Sally Western said: "It's been great to see how well supported the show has been. There are a lot of new people visiting as well as those who have been with us for years.

"One thing I have noticed is the community spirit that exists around Newport and this is coming together at this event.