King Charles to continue patronage of Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bosses at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust say they are delighted to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has chosen to continue his Royal Patronage of the trust.

As Prince of Wales, Charles became Royal Patron of the trust, a heritage conservation and education charity, in September 1979.

In 1979, the then Prince Charles unveiled a plaque to mark the bicentenary of the Iron Bridge

He has visited the trust’s museums several times. In July 1979, he officially opened the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and attended a celebration of the bi-centenary of the Iron Bridge.

During a visit to the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron in July 1979

A decade later, in May 1989, he officially opened the Museum of the River, now known as the Museum of the Gorge.

The then Prince of Wales unveiled a plaque to commemorate the restoration of the 'Boy and Swan' fountain in 2012. Photo: David Jones/PA

In February 2001, the Prince visited Coalport China Museum, and most recently, in September 2012, he unveiled the refurbished Boy and Swan Fountain in Coalbrookdale.

Mark Pemberton, chairman of the board of trustees of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We are delighted that His Majesty The King will continue as Royal Patron of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

"Considering the considerable commitments that the King maintains it is an indication of the significance of Ironbridge that he has agreed to continue to support us.

"I am very grateful that the affiliation of His Majesty with the museum will continue.”

During a 2001 visit to the at Coalport China Museum

Currently, more than 1,000 charities and organisations have a member of the Royal Family lending their names and much of their time as a patron or president.

Last week, King Charles was announced as Royal Patron of the Royal Air Force Museum, which has two sites in the UK: the RAF Museum Midlands in Cosford and the RAF Museum in London.