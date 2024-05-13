King Charles to continue patronage of Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust
King Charles will continue as Royal Patron of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, it has been confirmed.
Bosses at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust say they are delighted to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has chosen to continue his Royal Patronage of the trust.
As Prince of Wales, Charles became Royal Patron of the trust, a heritage conservation and education charity, in September 1979.
He has visited the trust’s museums several times. In July 1979, he officially opened the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and attended a celebration of the bi-centenary of the Iron Bridge.
A decade later, in May 1989, he officially opened the Museum of the River, now known as the Museum of the Gorge.
In February 2001, the Prince visited Coalport China Museum, and most recently, in September 2012, he unveiled the refurbished Boy and Swan Fountain in Coalbrookdale.
Mark Pemberton, chairman of the board of trustees of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We are delighted that His Majesty The King will continue as Royal Patron of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.
"Considering the considerable commitments that the King maintains it is an indication of the significance of Ironbridge that he has agreed to continue to support us.
"I am very grateful that the affiliation of His Majesty with the museum will continue.”
Currently, more than 1,000 charities and organisations have a member of the Royal Family lending their names and much of their time as a patron or president.
Last week, King Charles was announced as Royal Patron of the Royal Air Force Museum, which has two sites in the UK: the RAF Museum Midlands in Cosford and the RAF Museum in London.