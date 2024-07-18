Decision made over whether to take sand and gravel from Ironbridge Power Station by lorry or train

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Applicants Harworth Group say they need to increase the 100,000 tonne annual limit on materials they can transport onto the road network from a ‘windfall’ aggregates quarry on the site, and have applied for a variation to planning conditions for the extraction scheme.

The site is set to form the base for an approved residential scheme of up to 1,000 homes for the former power station site.

The original planning permission for the scheme granted in 2022 allowed for the majority of materials extracted to be brought off by freight trains running over the Grade II listed Albert Edward Bridge, which spans the River Severn and continues on to the main rail network at Madeley.

However, delays to the restoration of the line, which was previously used to bring coal and bio-fuel onto the power station site, mean the materials will now need to be transported by road.