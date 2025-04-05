Local debut novelist makes a stunning first impression at Ironbridge event

Unlike any other book event, attendees were treated to a blend of literary insights and immersive experiences. After enjoying a variety of delicious snacks, including pizza slices, chicken goujons, sweetcorn fritters, and samosas, guests were given the chance to sip prosecco or orange juice while soaking in the unique atmosphere. The event’s highlight was a live mock trial, featuring an exhilarating cross-examination scene straight from the novel. The unexpected twist thrilled the crowd, sparking an engaging discussion on the themes of justice—what we’re willing to sacrifice for it, and whether justice is truly personal or societal.

Eeswaramoorthy’s background as a Family Solicitor lent authenticity to the scene, with her professional insights giving the event an added depth. The conversation that followed left attendees reflecting on the nuances of justice and the personal sacrifices that come with seeking it.

The evening also included a surprise performance by Eeswaramoorthy, known as comedic DJ Sheebs, who wowed the crowd with an energetic rap that tied into the evening, keeping the atmosphere light and fun. The night wrapped up with an impressive book sales success—every single copy of Justice Be Told on display was sold out, and many guests bought more than one copy, clearly eager to dive deeper into the story.

A reading from Justice Be Told

If the success of this event is any indication, Sheeba Eeswaramoorthy is an author to watch. Her combination of legal expertise, creativity, and engaging personality promises a bright future in the literary world.