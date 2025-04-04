Ironbridge Gorge flood defence plans unveiled after major government investment announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Civic leaders in Telford have welcomed funding towards protecting homes and businesses from flooding in the region.

On Monday, the Government announced a £2.65 billion boost over two years for flood defence projects nationwide.

Of this, upwards of £708,000 will go towards a project to protect 'undefended' properties in Ironbridge.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the investment will enable the council to deliver "essential works" including the construction of two permanent flood defence walls along Bower’s Yard and Ladywood.

Flooding in Ironbridge

The authority added that funding would also go towards a range of 'flood resilience solutions' in people’s homes.

Funding to date has allowed 31 properties to be surveyed to support the development of resilience measures such as flood doors, air bricks, non-return valves and pumps, the council has said.

It added that design work for the new flood walls at Dale End, Bower’s Yard and Ladywood is set to start this year, once necessary approvals are in place.

Flooding in Ironbridge.

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, Councillor Carolyn Healy said: "For many years I have been calling for support to better protect properties at risk of flooding across The Gorge. I am pleased to see our voice is being heard and funding released from government to help those in need beyond the Wharfage flood barriers.

"In recent years we have seen more frequent and higher levels of flooding and this money will support vital efforts to safeguard our communities from the misery and devastation flooding brings. I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to delivering these critical defences."

Telford & Wrekin Council is also launching a 'remote gully monitoring' project, aiming to address challenges of manually surveying gullies.

Ironbridge Flood barriers being put up.

Using wireless sensors to monitor silt and water levels in real-time, the council said the system is improving surface flood management.

Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton added: "This project is another pioneering way we’re enhancing flood resilience and complements the council’s own £3.5m investment over the next four years to tackle the complex issue of surface water flooding."