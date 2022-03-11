Student house in Newport ransacked by student's former partner

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Windows were smashed at the property in Newport and food from the freezer and fridge was thrown around.

Ruby Collett, 21, of Popert Drive, Worcester admitted burglary when she appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday .

Olivia Appleby prosecuting said police were called to a house in Newport on December 22, 2020 where a number of windows had been broken. The defendant and another woman were inside.

The house was lived in by four students from Harper Adams University, one of which was Collett's former partner. They had not been in at the time of the break-in.

Collett pretended she lived in the accommodation, then said she was house sitting and had broken in.

When interviewed by police said admitted breaking in and said she had been looking for alcohol to steal.

Ms Appleby said that £431 damage was caused.

Steven Scully for Collett said his client had had a troubled background.

Mr Recorder Julian Taylor gave Collett an 18 month prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered her to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

He said: "You are a very articulate woman with a good future ahead of you. However you need to keep well away from alcohol.