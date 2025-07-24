Wolverhampton man, 30, denies assaulting and strangling woman in Bridgnorth

Cameron Wellings, aged 30, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to answer charges of intentional strangulation, assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed in Bridgnorth on different dates over the course of a fortnight in May this year.

Wellings, of Finchfield Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial was placed in a “warned list”, meaning it could be called on anytime over the two weeks starting from May 11 next year. It is expected to last two to three days.

Wellings was granted bail on the conditions he lives and sleeps at his home address and does not go to Bridgnorth or contact the complainant.