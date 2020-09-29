Newport canal path to be closed for dredging work

Newport's canal, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) with varied plant and animal life, is subject to the Shropshire Wildlife Trust's dredging project.

It is intended to make life easier for the fish and plants that live in the canal.

The second phase will begin next Monday, October 4, and should last until November 5. It will mean that the footpath between Cosy Hall and the bridge at Fishers Lock will be inaccessible.

A diversion route for pedestrians will be signposted.

Back in April the wooden bridge at the Vineyard Road end of the canal was restored to its correct position after being moved askew by vandals, who were described at the time by Mayor Councillor Peter Scott as “total fools”.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre was called in to care for cygnets belonging to the canal’s resident swans in May, after a battle between a protective adult male swan and an over-inquisitive coot led to trampled eggs and the death of some cygnets.