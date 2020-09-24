Menu

Delays and minor injuries after taxi crashes near Newport

By Rob Smith | Newport | News |

Drivers were delayed near a Shropshire town after a taxi crashed on a busy roundabout.

The roundabout where the crash occurred, as seen from Forton Road. Photo: Google Maps

The car was involved in a crash at the junction of the A41, the A519 and the B5062 Forton Road, on the northern edge of Newport, at about 8.45am.

Ambulance staff said that two patients were being assessed but appeared to have suffered only minor injuries.

Three fire engines were sent from Newport, Telford and Wellington.

Nobody in the car was trapped but the crews made the scene safe.

West Mercia Police also attended.

