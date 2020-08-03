Newport charity barn dance cancelled but supporters can donate price of tickets

The event had been scheduled for May 2 and would have raised money for Newport's X-ray appeal, the campaign to fund a new machine for the town.

It was postponed like most events because of the coronavirus crisis.

Mayor Peter Scott, the organiser, had hoped the dance could go ahead one day but has now made the decision to cancel as he "can't see it happening for a long time".

"I am very sad to say that due to the ongoing issues with the coronavirus I cannot see a time when it will be safe for gatherings of this type to happen so I have to cancel it completely," he said.

"If you have already bought tickets please take them to the Guildhall for a full refund. You can telephone 01952 814388 to confirm or text me on 07929 377549.

"Or, if you want to you can donate the cost of the tickets to the X-ray appeal. This would of course be very much appreciated.

"Please message me if that is your choice.

"I am really sorry to have to cancel but we live in such uncertain times and a decision had to be made."

The mayor can also be contacted on his official Twitter or Facebook pages.