It's quick change for the two playing the characters in "Two!"

Set in a northern pub, “Two” is a bittersweet, sharply comic play that invites audiences into

the lives of a landlord and landlady, and a dozen extra colourful characters who pass through their doors over the course of one evening.

All fourteen roles are played by the two actors in a tour-de-force of theatrical storytelling.

Greg told me, “For the actors, this is a very demanding play. Not only are we both on stage for 95% of the time, we have numerous costume changes and a matter of seconds between scenes, to make those changes. Multiply that by 14 characters all demanding a change of look, voice and emotion and you have a recipe for disaster or brilliant success! The skill and showcase of the actors is to make sure it is the latter! If you’ve not seen this play it is worth every second of your time!”

Greg enjoys pulling a pint on set.

Nat continued, "I've thoroughly enjoyed rehearsing “Two” with Greg and our director Sue Barker and her team. It has really stretched me due to the variety of characters and subject matter. Greg has been brilliant to perform alongside as he takes the project really seriously, but we've also had lots of laughter too. I can't wait until show week so that we can perform this punchy play to a live audience."

So, pull up a seat, raise your glass and join Greg and Nat for an evening that’s funny, touching and unmistakably human.

Tickets for “Two” are available from The Lichfield Garrick Box Office at lichfieldgarrick.com/events/two-lichfield-players