Telford Hall invites local community to annual summer fete
Telford Hall Care Home in Lawley Village, Telford is opening its doors to the community for its annual summer fete on Saturday, 19 July, from 11am to 2pm.
Open to all ages, the fair promises a lively atmosphere packed with something for everyone. Guests can look forward to live entertainment from local entertainer Paul Watkins, a variety of food stalls offering delicious summer treats, cakes and sweets, vibrant crafts market, including unique and handmade creations from Jelly Exotics, fun activities, games, and a traditional tombola. Plus, much more for the whole family.
The Telford Hall Summer Fete is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the warm weather, connect with the community, and support local artisans and entertainers.