Telford Hall invites local community to annual summer fete

Open to all ages, the fair promises a lively atmosphere packed with something for everyone. Guests can look forward to live entertainment from local entertainer Paul Watkins, a variety of food stalls offering delicious summer treats, cakes and sweets, vibrant crafts market, including unique and handmade creations from Jelly Exotics, fun activities, games, and a traditional tombola. Plus, much more for the whole family.

The Telford Hall Summer Fete is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the warm weather, connect with the community, and support local artisans and entertainers.