Man stopped by members of the public after stealing chocolate from store
A Telford man has admitted two cases of stealing from shops.
By Sue Austin
Nathan Crossley, 34, of Coronation Crescent, Madeley, admitted two offences, the theft of meat from Aldi, Telford, in November last year and the theft of chocolate from the Co-op in January.
Kidderminster Magistrates Court was told that in the shoplifting from the Co-op, Crossley left the store without paying but was apprehended by two members of the public. He was then arrested by police.