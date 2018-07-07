Man seriously injured in Telford hit-and-run

West Mercia Police say a car hit a man in his 30s in Queen Street, Madeley, at about 1.15am.

Officers are treating the crash as 'a criminal matter'.

The man, who suffered a fractured leg and head injuries, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Police say his injuries are serious but not considered to be life-threatening.

West Mercia Police spokeswoman Laura Maltby said: "A man in his 30s was walking along Queen Street in Madeley at around 1.15am on Saturday when a man is reported to have got out of a small black vehicle. Shortly afterwards a collision occurred.

"The vehicle failed to stop and drove off towards Madeley roundabout while the man suffered leg and head injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Investigating officers are asking any members of the public who witnessed the incident or were in the area at the time to come forward.

"They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a small black vehicle on Queen Street between 1am and 1.15am as they may have information that could help the investigation."

Advertising

Queen Street and Hills Lane Drive were closed while police officers carried out their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 47S of 7 July.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org