Watch: Firefighters remain on scene in south Shropshire day after huge hillside wildfire

On Friday afternoon, several firefighters were still working hard at the scene of a large wildfire that had taken hold the previous day.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze in Bromlow, near Minsterley, at around 5.36pm on Thursday.

Damping down of a fire on grassland near Minsterley

Six fire crews including an incident command unit and incident support unit were sent from Bishop’s Castle, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Shrewsbury stations.

Reports from the fire service said around 100,000 square metres - around 10 hectares - of grass and gorse was alight.

The large fire near Minsterley on July 3. Photo: Craig Jackson/SFRS

Firefighters worked into the night extinguishing the blaze and control the spread of the fire, while neighbours were told to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

While the blaze was under control by 10pm on Thursday, firefighters were still on the scene the following day checking hotspots.

Following several weeks of warm and dry weather, the Shropshire fire service has been kept busy with fires in dry vegetation.

On Friday alone, firefighters were called to at least four incidents involving fires that had spread to undergrowth.