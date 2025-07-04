Firefighters called after stray embers spark blaze on railway embankment in Shifnal

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 11.20am on Friday (July 4) reporting a fire on a railway embankment near Bonemill Lane in Shifnal.

A crew from Telford Central fire station was sent to the scene, where frefighters found around 25 metres of embankment alight.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident had been caused by embers from a nearby "controlled burning".

With temperatures remaining high and rainfall sparse, the fire service has been called to a number of incidents recently involving fires in the open.

Following an incident on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Market Drayton fire station issued a warning to those thinking of starting a fire.

They said: "If you are planning to have a controlled burn, we would respectfully ask that you think twice during this prolonged dry and warm period. The undergrowth is extremely dry at the moment and fires can spread rapidly.

“If you continue with your burn, please ensure that you limit the size of the fire, clear the area around where you will be burning, have a water supply at hand, and ensure you contact our fire control on 01743 260290, to notify them prior to lighting the fire so that fire appliances and crews are not mobilised unnecessarily.”