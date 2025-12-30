Ironbridge man admits dangerous driving charge over cafe crash

Anthony Barret, 49 and of High Street, Ironbridge, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (December 30).

Barret pleaded guilty to five charges: dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, driving with no insurance, and criminal damage.

The charges relate to an incident in the early hours of Monday, when a car reportedly hit the former Eighty-Six'd cafe premises on Waterloo Street, Ironbridge.

Images on social media showed the front of the building, which faces onto the roundabout of the Madeley Road junction with Waterloo Street, with a large board in place of the front door.

The boarded-up Ironbridge premises. Picture: Adam Purnell

Earlier this month it was confirmed that popular chef Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad, would be setting up a new cafe, called Baked Bean, in the premises in the new year.

The case was adjourned pending a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a date to be determined.

Barret was granted conditional bail.