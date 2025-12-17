Shropshire chef reveals location of new 'coffee and bakehouse' venture set to open in the new year

The owner of Embers Café in Coalbrookdale, Adam Purnell, has revealed the team will be opening another café within the gorge very soon.

Adam, known as 'Shropshire Lad' on social media, opened Embers in May 2023 in the former Green Wood Café.

Two years later, the woodland-based café is thriving, having recently extended its opening hours to meet growing demand.

Shropshire chef and business owner Adam Purnell at Embers restaurant in Coalbrookdale. Photo: Mike Sheridan

Adam recently announced the business would be taking up residency of the kitchens at The Park public house in Wellington.

And now the team is preparing to open a second café in Ironbridge, Baked Bean, in the former home of Eighty-Six'd on Waterloo Street - a stone's throw from the Iron Bridge.

The Embers team is preparing to open a second café in Ironbridge, Baked Bean, in the former home of Eighty-Six'd on Waterloo Street. Photo: Google

Announcing the news on social media, Adam said the new venue would be a "coffee and bakehouse" and renovations were under way with the aim of opening in 2026.

Updates will be posted online on Baked Bean's Facebook page.