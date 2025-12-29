A car hit the former Eighty-Six'd cafe premises on Waterloo Street, Ironbridge, in the early hours of Monday (December 29).

Images on social media show the front of the building, which faces onto the roundabout of the Madeley Road junction with Waterloo Street, with a large board in place of the front door.



Earlier this month it was confirmed that popular chef Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad, would be setting up a new cafe, called Baked Bean, in the premises.

Mr Purnell has a major social media following and already runs the successful Embers Cafe in Coalbrookdale.

West Mercia Police has confirmed one man has been arrested in relation to the incident, and remains in custody.

A spokesman said: "Around 1.40am this morning (Monday, December 29) a car collided with a building on the Wharfage in Ironbridge. No one was injured during the incident.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving in excess of drugs, driving whilst disqualified and criminal damage. He remains in police custody."