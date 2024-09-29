Warning after fake QR codes seen in Ironbridge and Telford car parks tempting drivers to pay scammers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The QR codes are on stickers which suggest that parking tickets can be paid for on smart phones.

A spokesperson for >Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Fake QR codes have been spotted on pay and display machines in Ironbridge and Telford Town Park.

"If you're parking in Telford this weekend, check the QR code is pre-printed, not a sticker."

They are asking people who spot a sticker with a QR code on a parking machine to take a photo and remove it.

The council spokesperson added: "If you spot one, take a photo, remove it and message us with the location.

"Our officers are out and will check these locations as part of their patrols.

"Thank you for your help. Please share this post and be careful."