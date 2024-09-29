Warning after fake QR codes seen in Ironbridge and Telford car parks tempting drivers to pay scammers
A scam alert has been issued by a council after fake payment codes were seen in parking machines in Telford.
The QR codes are on stickers which suggest that parking tickets can be paid for on smart phones.
A spokesperson for Ironbridge and Telford Town Park.said: "Fake QR codes have been spotted on pay and display machines in
"If you're parking in Telford this weekend, check the QR code is pre-printed, not a sticker."
They are asking people who spot a sticker with a QR code on a parking machine to take a photo and remove it.
The council spokesperson added: "If you spot one, take a photo, remove it and message us with the location.
"Our officers are out and will check these locations as part of their patrols.
"Thank you for your help. Please share this post and be careful."