Telford motorist, 32, gets road ban after being caught under influence of cocaine
A motorist who was caught driving under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road.
Published
Steven McAllister, aged 32, drove on the Roman Road near Wrockwardine, west of Wellington, on October 15, 2022.
Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday (June 24) that McAllister was drug tested and found to have 32 micrograms of cocaine and 800mcg of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood in his system.
The legal limits for the drugs, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 10mcg for cocaine and 50mcg for benzoylecgonine.