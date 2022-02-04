Ironbridge firm produces a right royal bear to mark the Queen's Jubilee

The special jubilee bear

Marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of reign, the collectable teddy bear wears a detailed coronation robe and crown made from the finest materials.

The Ironbridge company's fourth-generation managing director Sarah Holmes said it was with great pride and honour that the company had produced the royal bear.

“This extraordinary Merrythought bear has been created as the ultimate, enduring tribute to Her Majesty the Queen; the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee,” she said.

Hand-crafted from silver-tipped diamond white mohair plush, the bear's left paw is embroidered with the years 1952 and 2022, with the royal crown sitting between.

Produced in a limited edition of only 1952 bears and ,presented in a premium gold drum box, with an individually numbered certificate the jubilee bear is priced at £339.

“Whilst Merrythought’s collectable bears have been adored around the world for decades, this commemorative teddy bear is like no other, and has been made with incredible attention to detail,” added Sarah.

“The pièce de résistance to her ensemble is undoubtedly her crown; an impressive, silver-plated replica of the Imperial state crown, which Her Majesty wore as she left Westminster Abbey during her coronation. It is even adorned with 26 glass gemstones.”

Last year, Merrythought released two special bears to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday, however the firm’s relationship with the Royal Family goes back decades.